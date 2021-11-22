In order to encourage participation in its regional series, ACO designed an automatic invitation system for the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the registration that certain categories of the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) and the Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) had. However, the promoter of the WEC and the queen of the resistance event wants to better control these invitations for Le Mans and for this purpose has removed the automatic granting of invitations for the GT class of the ALMS 2022. Instead of granting invitations according to the volume of registrants, the previous model will be returned with a unique invitation for the winner.

In this way, The winning GT team of the Asian Le Mans Series will receive a single invitation to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans within the LMGTE-Am category. A measure that seems logical, since during the past campaign there were a total of 19 GT vehicles in the ALMS, with a large number of European structures supporting local teams. With up to four automatic invitations distributed by the volume of participants, ACO saw that the essence of this model for the distribution of invitations had been distorted. The model has also been retouched in LMP2 and remains unchanged in LMP3.

Thus, LMP2 will have a maximum of two automatic invitations in case the ALMS grid has more than ten registered prototypes full time and under the ACO form or label, without the option of giving more invitations if the number of participants is greater than seventeen as in the previous year. In the case of a smaller grill, a single invitation will be given to the winner. For its part, the ALMS champion in the LMP3 category will receive a ticket to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class, without changes in the model used so far.