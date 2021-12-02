LaSalud.mx .-The program “95-95-95: Treatment for all” Established by the United Nations (UN), it became the guide for many health systems around the world to combat the HIV pandemic. The objective is to increase the indicator of detection and diagnosis of seropositive people to 95% by 2030, and channel them to receive the necessary treatment and care for the benefit of their quality of life.

As a consequence of the global epidemic due to COVID 19, the execution of many activities associated with said program faced new obstacles. However, in Mexico, the international organization promoting social entrepreneurship Ashoka started the project “Hand in hand against HIV” in order to thereby promote progress on the goals proposed by the UN.

The program consists of civil associations, patient groups as well as various altruistic organizations related to the fight against HIV, the eradication of stigma or in favor of health and human rights, can obtain sponsorship of rapid tests for timely detection and attention “, says Sara de Santis, Project Manager of the NGO.

Ashoka’s actions seek to generate a cascade of diagnoses for HIV in Mexico stimulated by civil society with the support of the private sector. In this sense, they managed to get Gilead Sciences, a pharmaceutical laboratory, to donate 100% of the tests that support the project.

Some facts about HIV in Mexico:

Since 1983, more than 320,000 cases of HIV have been diagnosed in Mexico.

Currently, it is estimated that 270 thousand

people living with HIV in the country.

80,000 people living with HIV, no

they know they carry the virus.

The five states with the highest rate of

cases diagnosed in 2021 are:

