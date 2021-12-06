The community of Pokémon players has great affection for each of the Pokémon, as well as for the series and the different video games, than we could see more in depth in the collectible card game.

Something that has caught our attention is that, no one could have predicted in the 90s that the Pokémon trading card game would one day have collectibles that would be sold at auction for as much as a car.

Ash Ketchum’s voice actress Sarah Natochenny was shocked when a TCG collector asked her to autograph an incredibly rare first edition Charizard valued at $ 20,000.

Voice Actor Ash Ketchum Signs Rare Pokemon Charizard Card

While attending the Collect-A-Con convention, a TCG collector approached voice actress Ash Ketchum and asked her to sign a first edition of Shadowless Charizard from 1998 Base Set. According to Natochenny, the retro item from the Trading Card Game is “the rarest letter I have ever signed.”

The actress uploaded a video of the moment on her TikTok and showed how stressful it was not to spoil the priceless artifact’s autograph. “This is a first edition of Shadowless Charizard, and I’m going to sign it for him,” he said in the clip.

Not only is the card from the incredibly rare first print run of the TCG, it has also been rated a 9 by Beckett. The lucky owner of the Charizard card, Shivam Patel, uploaded a video on November 22 showing a close-up of the newly autographed card.

The rare Shadowless Charizard card sold at auction in 2021 for up to $ 31,000 for the PSA 9 editions. With Ash Ketchum’s voice actor’s autograph on the protective casing, the collectible is now truly one of a kind.