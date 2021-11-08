“This tool will help companies organize their catalog of products and services by categories. Previously, customers who bought through WhatsApp Business had to search a list, which could be very long, and did not differentiate between types of products and services. With the ‘collections’, the shopping experience improves substantially and, with this, the probability that MSMEs will make sales will increase, ”said Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM.

Through the ‘collections’, ASEM will offer an exhibition window for micro, small and medium-sized companies to disseminate their products and services and, with the help of WhatsApp, offer a better digital shopping experience for their customers.

To do this, ASEM made a selection of more than 50 companies that actively use WhatsApp Business and have a catalog of products and services.

“We launched a call to the Mypymes that are part of the ASEM community and, among the factors that we consider to choose the companies, we highlight the participation of female founders, a wide coverage throughout the country, and, above all, an excellent quality in its products and services ”, explains Ana Cecilia Bilbao, project leader.