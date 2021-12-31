We would have news until the COD that will arrive in two years.

Throughout this year it has been possible to see how Activision Blizzard has been singled out for cases of harassment, exploitation and even violence of the worst kind that can exist at the business level. So much so that for months the company has not stopped falling on the stock market, this being a trend that has caused a rejection of many of his titles, as is the case with Call of Duty, which has registered lower sales than in other years.

Under this premise, one might think that nothing else can happen to Activision this year, but it seems that the last days of 2021 had a surprise in store, since it has recently been published on social networks an image of what is apparently the Call of Duty Black Ops from 2023. And we haven’t even seen the 2022 title yet.

The 2023 Call of Duty could have leaked

We have been seeing for a while how many forums debated about the launch of a new installment of Black Ops for 2023 because the guys from Treyarch Studios are in charge, while an insider would have indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II would be the title of 2022, Nevertheless, no one expected to see a picture of the alpha from the first title by now.

In this way, these leaked images would come from TheGhostOfHope, who is a well-known insider and leaker from Call of Duty, which gives it some reliability. Nevertheless, this information should always be taken with a grain of salt, since we cannot give it as true and truthful until official confirmation, especially since the insider himself points out that image source is unknown. You can see the tweet published below:

Potential COD2023 leaked images which I personally think has some real aspects to it with where they would be on development at this stage https://t.co/lqCrcPGCCp – Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) December 30, 2021

Given all this, the only reliability these images give is Hope himself, who states that some items in the pictures look real, especially if we take into account that the title will be in a very early stage of its development. On the other hand, the images show that this title would have the Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies modes, that is, the classics of the saga.

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe