WiFi vulnerabilities are a big problem that can affect our connection no matter how new standards are introduced. The WiFi Alliance changed the naming scheme with the release of WiFi 6, as previously users had to look up the supported standards on WiFi-enabled devices such as a router or modem to find out which one was supported. This was changed with the change to numeric versions: Wi-Fi 6 certified devices support 802.11ax technology, while Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 4 devices only have 802.11ac and 802.n technologies respectively. Then came the launch of WiFi 6E which unlocked 6 GHz for WiFi devices.

Improvements brought by WiFi 6 Release 2

This new wireless connection standard adds support for multi-user multiple input uplink, multi-output (multi-user MIMO), providing smoother streaming and video conferencing services, faster uploads, and more reliable gaming. In addition, three power management functions enhance the energy efficiency of WiFi 6 Release 2. This benefits Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial business applications.

These new features apply to all bands supported by Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz), delivering capacity, efficiency, coverage and performance benefits to large residential, business and public networks. At the same time, it provides strong WPA3 ™ security.