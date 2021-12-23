Regarding its resistance, it is certified IP69, IK07 and MIL-STD-810G, The highest degrees of military strength with resistance to dust, water and drops. It also has all the waterproof ports, including USB-C type

You can take very good photos thanks to the main camera with 48 megapixels with two additional lenses, one for night photos with 20Mpx and another 13Mpx angular, as well as a 16Mpx interior or front camera for selfies. In short, it is a mobile modern, practical and capable of withstanding whatever you throw at it (almost literally).

Hammer Blade 3

A powerful smartphone for everyday use. It is a much cheaper variant and almost as good and resistant as the Hammer Blade 5G. It is somewhat less advanced, but it is also a rugged or reinforced type. Physically it’s a slim and elegant marvel, but what’s under the hood?

Well, this mobile in its version 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage has a 6.2 ” screen HD IPS protected with Gorilla Glass 3, as well as compatibility with LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and resistance to water, dust and drops with the same military certifications as the Blade 5G.

Its processor is somewhat less powerful but quite effective: we are talking about a Helio P22 with 8 cores accompanied by 4GB of RAM. For photos, a good 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery. The phone comes with Android 10, and it enters the program Android Enterprise Recommended, so you have no doubts that it is a more than recommended terminal.

Hammer Energy 2

An access model to the range with 3GB of RAM and 32GB, it is one of the best-seller of the brand for its great value for money. It stands out for its 5.5 ” contained size and HD IPS panel. Like the rest of its brothers, it has all the military certifications to resist water, dust and falls.

With it you will get a basic performance thanks to a processor Helio A22 4-core With 3GB RAM, and decent cameras with a 13Mpx main sensor and another 8Mpx selfie, in addition to a 5000 mAh battery with fast charge.

Google also recommends the Energy 2 model, that is, it is included in the program Android Enterprise Recommended. In summary, if you are looking for a good phone with which you avoid replacing it every so often due to the broken screen, choose this Hammer Energy 2.

Hammer 5 Smart

Something more versatile and that literally fits in the palm of the hand is the Hammer 5 Smart, a classic phone with a reinforced housing with LTE, GPS and mobile applications with KaiOs system. In fact, his screen is 2.4 ”; supports LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 4 (a / b / g / n). Its operation is extremely simple and designed for extreme conditions, but you can access apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps, plus a KaiOs web browser.

It is, literally, a common mobile, like those of a lifetime, but with some other option, without being Google or Android. Likewise, it stands out for its resistance to water and dust with IP68 certification, a battery that will give more than enough 2500 mAh as it does not consume much power and an extremely basic 2 megapixel camera.

They are definitely some highly recommended mobile models for their technical specifications and for their high level of resistance. Above, you have a choice between the models that we have presented, so keep your mobile always protected whatever you do: training, work, mountain … Now you only have to choose the one that best suits your work needs , sports, or extreme risk. With none of them you will fail and you will have the best of the best!