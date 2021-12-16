The presiding minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and of the Federal Judicial Council, Arturo Zaldívar, When rendering his third annual work report, he stated that the renewal of the Judicial Power of the Federation has had as its center and aim that justice is accessible and that through it all rights are made effective for all people: “Today we are a New Judicial Power of the Federation that provides a more humane, effective and closer justice than ever”, He asserted.

He stressed that this year’s judicial reform, achieved with the support of the three Powers of the Union and the support of practically all political forces, consolidates and strengthens the ambitious institutional transition process.

In this context, he stated that, as a direct result of this collective effort, there is a new judicial career based on merit, equal opportunities and parity, in which all positions in the judicial career are reached by competition. There is also a new Federal Judicial Training School, which guarantees the best profiles and which is training a new generation of judges with a different vision of justice. In addition to this, there is a public defense service, with unprecedented capacities to reach all corners of the country, which provides quality defense and advice to people whom the justice system had never looked at.

In addition, he informed that today there is a new system of precedents, which guarantees that each sentence of the Court has an immediate and real impact on the lives of the people. Thus, each judgment of the Court approved by the required qualified majorities is mandatory for all the jurisdictional bodies of our country, which implies endowing its decisions with all the normative force proper to its character as a Constitutional Court and an active agent of social transformation. .

Before the plenary sessions of the SCJN, the Federal Judicial Council, the Electoral Tribunal, as well as the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the presidents of the Boards of Directors of the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, Sergio Carlos Gutierrez Luna Y Olga Sánchez Cordero, respectively, Minister Zaldívar emphasized that today in the Federal Judicial Branch corruption, nepotism and sexual harassment are being fought, with results that the whole of society can consult.

He added that today there is a new labor justice, which provides certainty and protection to the rights of employers and workers in this country. This new labor justice has begun to give results, he explained, and already has a real impact on people’s lives, so that, one year after the start of its implementation, the duration of trials in ordinary procedures has gone from approximately four years average duration per trial, to just four months. To this end, to date two of the three phases of the implementation of the new labor justice model have been launched, with which 43 Federal Labor Courts are underway in the country.

Regarding digital justice, he explained that this year it was possible to consolidate e-justice and establish the foundations of a much more modern and efficient judicial system, in which technological developments are taken full advantage of for the benefit of citizens.

The minister-president stressed that the Federal Judicial Power not only impacts people’s lives through its resolutions; It also does so by promoting and spreading a new constitutional culture among the population: an egalitarian culture, without prejudice, free from stereotypes. A culture of rights and respect, based on a new language anchored in human dignity.

In these three years we have gone from self-criticism to action, he said. It went from diagnosis to transformation, from commitment to results, and from words to deeds. “Today, honesty, transparency, excellence, gender equality and social sensitivity are an essential part of who we are, and what we do every day. Today we are a New Federal Judicial Power”.

He explained that, in the New Judicial Power of the Federation, in addition to serving Mexico with care and institutionality, it is now done with social conscience, modernity, equality, accessibility, honesty and transparency. Thus, the challenge for next year will be the consolidation of this new course that has been undertaken.

He considered that the people of Mexico cry out for a justice that has historically been denied them, and that has always been at the service of power and privilege. For this reason, the transformation of the Federal Justice seeks to settle that debt and reverse that order of things, so that in the courts, people find a true solution to their conflicts and protection of their rights.

He concluded that all of us aspire to a fairer and more egalitarian country; more free and fraternal, so the commitment of the Judicial Power of the Federation is to ensure that the maximum of “All rights for all people”Is a daily reality.

DZ