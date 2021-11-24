The history

It all started on May 21, when in one of President López Obrador’s morning conferences, he said that he would not propose Díaz de León for a second term as head of the central bank.

The current governor began his term on December 1, 2017 after Agustín Carstens left his post to go to direct the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, for its acronym in English).

At the May conference, President López Obrador said that the position at the head of the bank should be filled by an “economist with a social dimension and a supporter of moral economy.” The bets started with Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel and the then Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera.

But it did not take long to find out who was chosen, on May 21, Esquivel said on his Twitter account that he was not.

Don’t even target me. I’m fine Sub. You know I’m going to Cruz Azul. – Gerardo Esquivel (@esquivelgerardo)

May 22, 2021

On June 9, President López Obrador announced, from the National Palace, that he would propose to Arturo Herrera as Governor of Banxico and that his place would be occupied by Rogelio Ramírez de la O.

“Arturo Herrera is going to be proposed to occupy the position of governor of the Bank of Mexico; in due course, I will send this proposal to the Senate,” said the president.

The announcement was called premature and that it added “unnecessary uncertainty” to the markets. Now, the president has until December 15 to send the proposal to the Senate for approval. Economists and analysts have expressed that this ratification would pass immediately or without setbacks.

What if there is no governor?

The Bank of Mexico law establishes in article 41 that in the event that there is no appointment by the president, the member of the Board with the longest time will occupy the position of interim Governor, that is, Irene Espinosa would become the first woman at the head of the central bank.

“While the appointment of Governor is made, the Deputy Governor with the longest tenure in the position will be Interim Governor of the Bank and will preside over the Governing Board. In the event that there are two or more Deputy Governors with equal seniority, the Governing Board will choose between them. to the Interim Governor “, establishes the bank’s law.