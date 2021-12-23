Arturo Ávila already competed with Morena in the 2021 electoral process, but lost the election (Photo: Twitter / @ arturoavila_mx)

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 22, National Regeneration Movement (Morena) released the results of the survey he conducted among the militancy to position stakeholders and establish the possible candidate for governor of Aguascalientes, where, according to the final count, it is outlined to obtain the position Arturo Avila.

Based on the information released by the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado Carrillo, in a press conference, would have been the federal deputy Nora Ruvalcaba.

Despite having obtained the majority of the votes of the hydrocalid militancy, Delgado Carillo assured that Ávila is not yet the official candidate of National Regeneration, since the rest of the results must be known and ensure, first of all, that the party establishes a gender parity in the six entities for which it will compete.

“Until we know (all) the results we can determine who will be the candidate, the fact that a survey is presented and a man or a woman is better positioned, until the end of the day we can determine the final list of the three men and the three women”

With a final score of 9.5, Arturo Ávila won the poll (Photo: Facebook / Mario Delgado Carrillo)

Based on the information that Morena collected from four surveys, Ávila obtained a higher percentage in the items positive opinion, honesty, closeness (to the population), knows (r) the state, comply (with campaign promises), willingness to vote (on election day) and preference as the official candidate.

While Ruvalcaba was in second place in all those requirements, very close to first place; However, there was only one in which he stood out and it was in that of respect for women’s rights, where he obtained two percentage points more than the winner.

The final score that would define the winner would be 10 points; However, the small victory of the federal deputy in one area of ​​the survey prevented Ávila from obtaining the maximum score, since only reached 9.5 and it is already waiting for the institute to define the official candidate.

The winners were in the meeting prior to the publication of results (Photo: Twitter / @ mario_delgado)

Finally, Mario Delgado indicated that it will be after 20:00 hours (Central Mexico time) that will be announced to Morena’s official candidates for governorships, who will have to compete in six entities in June 2022.

“It will be until after 8 pm when, once knowing the results of the surveys in the 6 states and, attending to the electoral competitiveness criterion, it will be possible to determine the gender of those who will lead the efforts of our movement in each of the entities ”, he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Until after 8 pm, the official Morena candidates will be announced (Photo: Twitter / @ mario_delgado)

Information in development …

