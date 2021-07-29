Artist recreates the skulls of Cell, Majin Buu and Freeza

The villains of Dragon ball They are certainly terrifying, but can you imagine what they would look like in real life? We’ve already had multiple reimagines of Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu and others, but this last one stands out precisely because it offers us a detailed look at its anatomy and yes, it looks creepy.

Through his Instagram account, the digital artist Diego dos Muiños has created these great 3D models of the skulls of the previously mentioned villains, and here we leave you a gallery with all of them:

They are certainly amazing, and would be sure to sell like hotcakes with collectors. However, is it actually valid to say that Majin Buu and Cell have skeletons? Of these three, the most likely to have one would be Freeza, but hey, in Dragon ball anything can happen.

Via: Diego dos Muiños

