Cobwebs are incredible creations. Spiders build them to catch their prey and then eat them. These looms to hunt other insects can even done in the dark. But Have you ever wondered how they create them without light? New research recently published in the scientific journal Current Biology has found the key; thanks to night vision cameras and Artificial Intelligence.

Night vision cameras and AI helped this research team learn how the spider’s eight legs moved to create its web in complete darkness. The result? A model that predicts the stages of spider web construction based on the posture of the spider’s legs, as collected Science Alert. Also, having all this information can help scientists understand what happens in the tiny brains of spiders as they weave in the dark.

“I first became interested in this topic while going birding with my son. spectacular spider webI thought, “If you went to a zoo and you saw a chimpanzee building this, you would think it was an amazing and impressive chimpanzee.” Well this is even more amazing because a spider’s brain is very small and it frustrated me that we didn’t know more about how this extraordinary behavior occurs, “he explains. Andrew Gordus, a behavioral biologist at Johns Hopkins University. “Now we have defined the entire choreography of the spider web construction; something that has never been done for any animal architecture with such fine resolution.”

We human beings build; But we are not the only ones who do it. From nests to burrows. The animal world is full of creations that have nothing to do with people’s hands. But that does not imply that they are not important or that we should not be interested in them. In fact, cobwebs are very interesting already in itself due to its difficulty and beauty.

Spider research

For this study, six spiders were recorded with night vision cameras. The species chosen was Uloborus diversus, a member of the spider family known as orb weavers. They are not poisonous, they are barely a few millimeters in size and are insectivorous. In addition, they can be found in the United States and Mexico. But the most important: they build their webs to catch prey at night, like other orb weaver spiders.

In addition to recording with cameras and infrared lights; Science Alert explains that the researchers used tracking neural networks limbs to control 26 points on the body of each spider: the base, the femur and the tibia of each leg, as well as the front and rear points of the body.

“We trained computer vision ‘software’ to detect the spider’s posture, frame by frame, so that we could document everything the legs do to build a complete web.” Abel Corver, neurophysiologist at Johns Hopkins University

“Even if it is recorded on video, there are many legs to follow, for a long time, in many individuals “, affirms Abel corver, a neurophysiologist at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s too much to go through each frame and score the leg points by hand; so we train a software artificial vision to detect the spider’s posture, frame by frame, so that we could document everything the legs do to build a complete web. “

For hours, the spiders built a total of 21 webs, with their intricate designs. And that’s how the researchers collected all those positions with which they built the cobwebs. All this to know more about spiders and the process by which they build their webs. The researchers found that this complex web-building process involved the same movements and motor skills. In fact, they have found that the process is so similar that “the part of the web under construction could be predicted only from the position of a leg.”

The same rules

Unsplash

“They all use the same rules, which confirms that the rules are hard-coded in their brains.” Andrew Gordus, a behavioral biologist at Johns Hopkins University

“Although the final structure be a little different, the rules that they use to build the spider web they are the same“says Gordus.” They all use the same rules, which confirms that the rules are hard-coded in their brains. Now we want to know how these rules are encoded at the level of neurons. “

This will be the subject of the next phase of the investigation. The team plans to subject the spiders to the influence of mind-altering chemicals to determine which parts of the brain are involved in the web-building process, and how.

“Drug administration and subsequent behavior analysis would be necessary to infer how drug-induced behavioral changes lead to alteration of cobweb architecture. We hope to combine both approaches in future work, “the researchers write in their article.

In fact, it is not the first time that he has been administered substances such as caffeine or some drugs to see how does that affect the development of cobwebs. And yes, they certainly changed the structure of these spider webs; But perhaps researching more about these tiny brains will help us in some way in the future. At the very least, we will know more about the development of constructions like these. And thanks to artificial intelligences perhaps we can find new ways of doing architecture. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; for now we are only interested in these cobwebs.