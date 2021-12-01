Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking steps in the right direction, at least that’s how it was demonstrated in the doctor experiment Marcelo Der Torssian Torres who, after an experiment with AI as the protagonist, managed to find the formula to kill superbugs in human proteins.

Torres and his team at the University of Pennsylvania reported to the scientific journal Nature Biomedical Engineering that their search yielded 2,603 ​​antibiotic candidates, a feat made possible with the use of artificial intelligence to collect and separate huge data sets.

Artificial intelligence against superbugs

The scientists were looking for peptides produced naturally by people that had the ability to fight microbes, to achieve this, they used an artificial intelligence that examined the chemical composition of all the components of the human proteome.

The team’s surprise came when testing 55 of the candidates in tiny vials, most of them killed the bacteria, followed by Torres testing two of them on laboratory mice and found that they stopped the growth of infections.

Using artificial intelligence to guide the team’s search, they found that many of the proteins we produce appear to be unrelated to immunity and may have evolved to live as protectors against invaders.

Antibiotics have become less effective over time as bacteria develop tolerance to the drugs, largely due to misuse or overuse.

Likewise, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2050, 10 million people could die annually from drug-resistant infections due to the decrease in the effectiveness of current antibiotics.

De la Fuente’s laboratory specializing in the use of artificial intelligence to discover and design new drugs, argues that instead of making some completely new peptide molecules that fit the requirements, it would be possible to use Artificial Intelligence to divide the huge reservoir of natural peptide sequences.

The team’s algorithm was based on pattern recognition software that was used to analyze images, allowing it to examine peptide databases and select potential candidates.