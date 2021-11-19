From Haier have presented their new washing and drying solutions with the SuperDrum Series 9 and I-Pro Series 5. These new appliances use artificial intelligence to adapt to each type of garment and have connectivity with the manufacturer’s app to monitor the process.

The connected home is featured in appliances as well, and Haier’s washers and dryers are the latest example. The firm uses the IoT concept to facilitate household tasks.

SuperDrum Series 9 Washers





With a design something else vintage, these new washing machines have compatibility with Haier’s hOn app, which allows us to monitor the entire washing and drying process. In addition, it will also be possible to customize the washing cycle, and according to the manufacturer, energy consumption is optimized by means of artificial intelligence.

Among its most outstanding features, we find its Direct Motion motor, which from Haier assure that it is the most silent and efficient of its line. Its capacity is 10kg for washing and 6kg for drying. In addition, it incorporates cleaning and disinfection functions with its Smart Dual Spray system, which is responsible for cleaning the drum in each cycle.

The SuperDrum Series 9 also have micro-steam technology to refresh the most delicate garments, and have an antibacterial treatment that protects against the formation of mold and its proliferation in key places.

I-Pro Series 5 Dryers





Haier has also provided information about its new I-Pro Series 5 dryers. These also offer hOn app compatibility, so users will be able to control the wash cycle, receive notifications and even suggestions for better results. They have a capacity of 9kg, with an A +++ energy efficiency.

These dryers also have the Synchro Wash + Dry function, which allows you to connect the dryer to the Haier washing machine to suggest the appropriate drying program based on the wash settings used. With its cycle of artificial intelligence, the system adapts to the drying conditions in terms of quantity and type of garments.

The I-Pro Series 5 also have a function that scans the labeling of the garment, something we can do with the hOn app itself, in this way we will adjust the most suitable wash cycle for a specific type of garment. And with the Stop & Go system, we can manage the drying program, being able to offer notifications about when we should stop the process.

These dryers also incorporate a sanitizing function, which set the temperature up to 60ºC to kill 99% of bacteria.

Haier’s Super Drum Series 9 washer-dryers are now available at a price of 1,579 euros. As for the I-Pro Series 5 dryers, we can find them at a sale price of 709 euros.

