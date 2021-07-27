EFE.- The organization Article 19 denounced this Tuesday that impunity persists for Mexican businessman José Kamel Nacif, who was exonerated for the crime of torture against journalist and human rights defender Lydia Cacho, in 2005.

This, after the Third Collegiate Court in Quintana Roo granted an amparo to Nacif with which it frees him from all responsibility in the case of Cacho, a survivor of torture for his investigations into child exploitation networks.

“With this determination, the way is opened for the acquittal of the rest of those sentenced,” the organization said in a statement.

The activist was arrested in December 2005 by a dozen policemen who, without an arrest warrant, took her from Cancun to Puebla in a vehicle owned by the textile industry businessman José Kamel Nacif.

But according to the Court, his torture and arrest were not related to the publication of the book. The Demons of Eden: the power of child pornography.

The businessman Nacif was one of the main ones mentioned in the book in which the journalist denounced a plot of child pornography and prostitution that involved businessmen close to the then governor of Puebla, Mario Marín.

According to some versions, his detention and torture had been agreed between Nacif and Marín.

During the road trip from Cancun to Puebla, which lasted more than 20 hours, Cacho was physically and psychologically tortured, in addition to being touched and sexual advances, and verbal and physical threats of death.

According to Article 19, the Court’s determination was based on a “profoundly biased” analysis, since when the conversations that Nacif had with Marín, referring to Cacho, were assessed, it was considered that the statements against the journalist were “vague and generic” and could refer to any woman.

The organization denounced that the magistrates considered that there was no reliable evidence of the existence of an order to torture the journalist for publishing the book and that it was all the responsibility of the policemen who apprehended her.

He pointed out that the sentence denotes “a profound ignorance” of international human rights standards “and has a clear intention to exonerate the intellectual authors.”

He argued that this not only means a “bad decision”, but also exalts the corruption that exists in the country’s judicial system.

For this reason, it demanded a prompt, impartial, independent and effective investigation into the alleged acts of corruption in the Federal Judicial Branch and urged its president, Arturo Zaldívar, to purge the country’s judicial apparatus.

He also asked that impartial, independent and transparent justice be guaranteed in the rest of the process against the other material and intellectual authors.

In 2019, the Government of Mexico apologized to the journalist by acknowledging that her human rights were violated when she was attacked in 2005.

