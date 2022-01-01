

Dec 31, 2021 at 1:49 PM CET



The Juventus midfielder, Arthur Melo, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last PCR test performed on the first team squad on their return to work. His teammate has also been diagnosed, Pinsoglio.

The Brazilian, who does not have the confidence of Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, you are already at home complying with the health protocol. The club itself, through a statement, has reported that both are in good health.

The ex of the Barcelona only has participated in 399 minutes this season 2021/22, distributed in 10 meetings between all the competitions. After overcoming an injury at the beginning of the season, the player has only played six games in Serie A.

Little continuity with Allegri

Arthur has become a regular on the Juventus bench. Since the arrival of Allegri to the team to replace Andrea Pirlo, the midfielder has been relegated to the background and from the club they are already looking for a way out.

The also ex from Gremio arrived in a barter for Miralem Pjanic and its incidence and importance in the team has gone from more to less, being an unimportant player in the Italian coach’s rotation.