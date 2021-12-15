DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-Within the framework of the celebrations for the anniversary of the founding of the Metropolitan Autonomous University, the exhibition was inaugurated at the Azcapotzalco Unit: Aguipiente and Serguila a Mexico to Arm, by the Mexican artist based in the United States, Rafael Perea de la Cabada and that arises from the aesthetic reflection of the author and the need, commitment and hope to rebuild a Mexico for all.

It is a traveling exhibition that arises from the reflection of that complex and contradictory relationship of the founding act of the Mexican metropolis between the eagle and the serpent, explained the curator of the exhibition, Jorge Issac Egurrola, who highlighted the play on words that give the plastic exhibition its name AGUIPIENTE and SERGUILA.

The exhibition that was part of the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of that house of studies, was inaugurated in the UAM Iztapalapa unit in 2019, at the beginning of 2020 it went to the Xochimilco unit and due to the pandemic it had to be postponed until now that it reaches the Azcapotzalco unit, where new elements and works are added.

Will be open until January 31, 2022 and it focuses on the work of the Mexican plastic artist, Rafael Perea de la Cabada, who with this intervention fulfills one of his concerns and interest in continuing to be linked to Mexico, by offering a tribute to our country.

At the opening of the exhibition, the rector of the UAM Azcapotzalco unit, doctor Oscar Lozano Carrillo, commented that Aguipiente y Serguila is a provocation, extremely attractive, “It is a submerged in what is our own identity, it speaks of the 700 years of the founding of Tenochtitlán, but goes through the fall of the Mexica Empire at the hands of the invaders and continues on a route of construction of the modernity of such a polysemic country How is Mexico”.

He also made reference to the return to the University after the pandemic, “We are resignifying our social participation, see this meeting is different and we are building a new way of seeing the University is a new proposal where the aesthetic is present, because in this space we are going to return and we have to review, live and rebuild together“

He affirmed that the return to the facilities will no longer be the same, the part of the encounter with the other is about learning from the pandemic and we have to process so that from our institutions we can build it for the sake of a better future.

For his part, the curator Jorge Issac Egurrola, stated that “The exhibition revolves around this complex relationship of the serpent and the eagle, based on a sculpture of light, which is the main work and which is built from stained glass, which are crystals, which are normally known as stained glass, a very complex technique, since it is a sculpture that has independence and is called the “New Mexicanidad”.

Around of the “New Mexicanidad “, the assistants will be able to appreciate three series; the initial one consisting of 3 frames, a second series of eight frames and the third which is made up of 3 other frames.

In another section, 3 other series are exhibited with a one-piece ceramic sculpture, in which the artist seeks to reflect the conflict between the eagle and the serpent and which is also made up of 8 other paintings.

“Then we have extensions, that is, more derivations from that idea of ​​a Mexico for Arming. For example, a very beautiful painting, which is a woman open to history, facing the present”, Explained the curator Egurrola.

The exhibition also includes an extraordinary installation that combines paper with ceramics, which is made up of 25 pieces and 25 ceramics which are called “Those who are missing “. This section, he said, was built from the disappearance of the 43 young people from Ayotzinapa, because we cannot arm Mexico if someone is missing.

However, he said, this idea that began with the disappearance of the youth of Ayotzinapa, has been modified and spread, to include many other victims in our country.

“Now it is not only these young people, because we also lack women who have been violated, we also lack precarious workers, we also lack all those people who have been discriminated against due to preference or gender issues, we also lack the children of the street, that is, the always excluded”Commented the curator.

Also noteworthy is an oil painting entitled “The Victory” which represents a warrior getting up tired after winning the battle. Likewise, two more paintings are exhibited, one called “Demagogic Machine and the second” A Mexico for Arming. “

Finally, visitors will be able to enjoy a final series of 12 small-format paintings, entitled “A New Beginning” and it is, according to the curator, a simple, abstract, playful work made of charcoal.

