‘Art Attack: Challenge Mode’: the artists and TikTokers that will be part of the new Disney series

The production stands out for its fresh and dynamic tone, and is a remake of Art Attack, the iconic Disney original series.

On Art Attack: Challenge Mode, a group of young influencers with different artistic abilities –“Art Attackers “– face epic challenges that you must solve as a team. In each episode, the character played by Paula Telechea, called “Qbeta” (in the Spanish version) and “Arti” (in the Portuguese version) gives them a mysterious box with the artistic challenge to perform.

Each episode is a new adventure and, to achieve their goal, the Art attackers they must put into practice all their knowledge and explore different artistic techniques. Through the assembly of prototypes, the team must think creatively, venturing into disciplines as diverse as traditional drawing, muralism, gastronomy, photography, sculpture and animation.

Combining elements of reality and game show, the new series has, in its edition in Spanish for Latin America, with the participation of the following content creators: gamer Mexican Anthrax, the tik toker Argentinian Franco Ceres, the Mexican artist specialized in crafts Dani Hoyos, the mexican artist Liz rangel (Craftingeek) and the Mexican makeup artist specializing in special effects Joo skellington.

With a fresh, dynamic and fun tone and a renewed format, Art Attack: Challenge Mode invites the audience to follow the team’s step-by-step as it attempts to accomplish its missions, then discover the shocking end result and be inspired with his own “artistic attacks” at home.

Art Attack: Challenge Mode encourages enthusiasm, curiosity and creative expression across various artistic disciplines, while incorporating error as part of the process and promoting collaborative work, inspiring audiences to explore and experience art with family and friends.

