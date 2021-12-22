The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the body that oversees advertising in the UK, is cracking down on cryptocurrency ads that don’t adhere to the rules.

Earlier this year, Arsenal became one of many soccer clubs that collaborated with the blockchain company Chilliz and launched a fan token. On August 12 of this year, the club promoted its fan token “AFC” on its official Facebook page, which the ASA has banned for allegedly violating its advertising rules. The agency stated that the publication did not highlight the risks involved in the investment.

In a separate fact, according to a BBC note, the regulator claims that the content issue on Arsenal’s official website (in particular a page published on August 6, 2021, with the title ‘$ AFC Fan Token: All You Need to Know’) violated advertising rules.

According to the advertising watchdog, both ads were irresponsible and took advantage of consumers’ lack of experience, while trivializing cryptocurrency investments. The BBC quotes an Arsenal Football Club official as stating: “We take our responsibilities to our fans very seriously”, stating that they evaluated all communications with fans about the offers and made information about financial risks available to them.

The latest regulatory actions by the ASA are in addition to a series of similar decisions made earlier this year as the body has been actively pursuing and removing misleading cryptocurrency-related advertisements. The independent ad authority recently withdrew a series of cryptocurrency-related ad campaigns from several major players in the industry, including Coinbase and Kraken. They stated that the ads “take advantage of the inexperience of consumers irresponsibly and by failing to show the risk of the investment.”

In May, the ASA withdrew another ad campaign from the Luno exchange. An image of Bitcoin (BTC) was used to put up signs on the subway that read: “If you see bitcoin in the subway, it’s time to buy.”

Arsenal is one of several soccer clubs that have collaborated with blockchain companies to create a fan token. West Ham United (a football club that competes in the English Premier League and is based in London) partnered with the blockchain platform Socios.com to launch an ecosystem of fan tokens in 2019.

The giant of the Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich is no stranger to working with blockchain projects, having partnered with Stryking Entertainment last fall to create digital collectibles of its players.

