Nov 12, 2021 at 15:17 CET

EP

The National Police arrested a driver in Madrid this morning who suffered from acute alcohol poisoning after run over a pedestrian and ram several cars while fleeing from the agents, who he also tried to run over, a spokeswoman for the Madrid Police Headquarters has informed Europa Press.

The events took place minutes before 9 am this Friday between Ana de Austria and Francisco Pi Margal streets, in the neighborhood of Sanchinarro. At that point, the now arrested, with clear symptoms of drunkenness, has begun to argue and threaten several people. Then he got into his car and started off, but the officers who have arrived at the scene have urged him to get out of the vehicle.

Ignoring them, this man has tried to run over the police without success and he has fled the place in the car at a fast pace from the place, ramming several vehicles along the way to avoid the slow circulation that was in the area due to the proximity of the school, at which time the students entered, the newspaper ‘El Mundo’ has detailed.

In his flight, the criminal has run over a pedestrian, who has had to be attended by Samur-Civil Protection health workers who arrived at the place by bruises on the legs, although slight, for which he has been discharged in the place, a spokeswoman for Emergencias Madrid has indicated to Europa Press.

Finally, the policemen have managed to make the driver stop and have arrested him accused of crimes of coercion, attempted murder, attack against authority, serious disobedience and threats. This is a 54-year-old man with no prior record. He has also been treated by the health workers, since he had acute alcohol intoxication, for which he has been evacuated to the La Paz Hospital.