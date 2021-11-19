Nov 19, 2021 at 2:40 PM CET

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police as the alleged perpetrator of the rape that a womanr suffered last April while she was doing sports in broad daylight in the Malaga neighborhood of Intelhorce. A complex investigation by the Family and Women’s Attention Unit (UFAM) has culminated in the identification and location of the suspect in Mijas, where he has been arrested for the alleged crimes of sexual assault with penetration, serious injury and robbery with violence and intimidation, since in addition to the brutal sexual assault he stole the victim’s mobile phone and smartwatch, elements that researchers have recovered at the suspect’s home. The sources have added that the arrested man, of South American origin, was in an irregular situation in Spain. The judicial authority has ordered his imprisonment.

As this newspaper anticipated then, the attack took place on April 23. The victim was attacked around 8:00 p.m. on the hill where the large warehouses of the old factory still stand, now converted into a recreation area for walks or sports. The 48-year-old injured woman recounted how the assailant approached from behind when he was on the weight training machines and punched him in the nose without saying a word. After several more blows, He sexually assaulted her and stole both her mobile phone and her wristwatch before fleeing by bicycle. The victim suffered nasal septum fracture, genital injuries and bruises in the eye area, The Provincial Police Station of Malaga has detailed today.

A meticulous fieldwork at the scene took the investigators to the Cercanías del Guadalhorce station, about two and a half kilometers from the scene. The investigations found that the suspect traveled there on his bicycle and took a train to Fuengirola. This allowed to put face to the alleged aggressor, what was recognized without any doubt by the victim. Finally, the agents located the man, who was arrested for his alleged participation in the crimes of sexual assault with penetration, serious injuries, robbery with violence and violation of the Immigration Law. When registering your home in Las Lagunas de Mijas, UFAM agents they located the mobile and smartwatch of the injured, in addition to the bicycle and clothing that the investigated person was wearing at the time of the events. After being brought to justice, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Fuengirola acting as guard decreed his entry into provisional prison.