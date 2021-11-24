The cryptocurrency rush leads people to do crazy things like hijack computers in shopping malls.

Effortlessly making money, and then speculating on it without lifting a finger, is any Wall Street shark’s dream. And now also from the people on the street, thanks to cryptocurrencies.

But mining cryptocurrencies has two problems: you need very powerful hardware, and you have to pay a high electricity bill. Problems that are solved automatically if you use another’s computer, and you keep the cryptocurrencies …

As reported Business Insider, a couple from Tarragona has been arrested for infect 22 computers exposed in MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés, to mine cryptocurrencies.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

While the woman entertained the employees by showing them a laptop that she claimed to have bought at the store, but which did not work, the man inserted a pendrive into the most powerful gaming computers and laptops, when no one was looking.

This pendrive contained a malware that hid cryptocurrency mining software on the PC. It is what is known as cryptohacking: hack a PC to mine cryptocurrencies without its owner knowing.

It seems like the perfect crime: making money using other people’s computers that are on for most of the day. But the plan had two serious flaws.

Cryptocurrency mining consumes a lot of resources, and that makes PCs warm up.

Workers at the MediaMarkt in Tarragona began to notice that the computers were malfunctioning: the fans made a lot of noise, as if the PCs were working to the maximum, although they were simply turned on.

And here’s the second flaw in the plan: The woman may have distracted the employees, but … Who distracts the security cameras?

Reviewing the footage from the cameras, the employees They discovered the man introducing the pendrive in the most powerful gaming laptops.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested the 33-year-old couple and have found the mobile where they received the mined cryptocurrencies and controlled the kidnapped PCs.

They also possessed a ship where they mined cryptocurrencies, but the police have not clarified if they were connected legally or illegally to the electricity grid. Cryptocurrency farms stealing electricity have multiplied since the pandemic.

The couple have been released on charges. They have been accused of crimes of intrusion into computer systems, fraud and damages.