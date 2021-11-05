The businessman Carlos Cabal Peniche and his wife Teresa Pasini Bertán issued the arrest warrants issued by the General Prosecutor’s Office of the City of Mexico, after they found them guilty of a fraud committed in the contracting of a loan of 695 million pesos with a company of Royal Credit to acquire the shares of the Radiópolis System.

Héctor Fernando Rojas Pacheco, control judge of the Accusatory Criminal Procedure System of Mexico City, canceled the arrest warrants of the Tabasco banker, which had been active since July 8, 2021 for the crime of generic fraud.

“I inform you that with respect to the investigation file CI-FIEDF / T / UI-1S / D / 00416 / 05-2021, the cancellation of the arrest warrants was ordered only with respect to the accused Carlos Efraín Cabal Peniche and Teresa Pasini Bertán, who were issued an arrest warrant on July 8, 2021, “says a document sent by the Attorney General of Mexico City to those involved.

The arrest warrants against Carlos Cabal Peniche and Teresa Pasini Bertán were for the crime of generic fraud, committed to the detriment of CREAL Arrendamiento, a subsidiary company of Crédito Real.

Augusto Octavio Mejía Ojeda, Third District Judge in Amparo Matters of Mexico City, granted the definitive suspension of the arrest warrants against Carlos Cabal Peniche and Teresa Pasini Bertán.

The businessman, who owned Banco Unión and Cremi, and his wife, had to leave 50 thousand pesos as collateral before the judge of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF) to stop any arrest warrant.

The judicial rulings determined by the judges are added to the reparatory agreement of last October 15, 2021, when Carlos Cabal Peniche and Teresa Pasini Bertán agreed to deliver to Crédito Real the shares acquired from Grupo Radiópolis to stop the criminal complaints and cancel the arrest warrants. .

Nuncio Accipiens, a company owned by the wife of Carlos Efraín de Jesús Cabal Peniche, gave Credito Real its shares of Sistema Radiópolis and Corporativo Coral to stop an arrest warrant for a fraud of 695 million pesos.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) had an arrest warrant for the banker and businessman Carlos Efraín de Jesús Cabal Peniche and his wife Teresa Pasini Bertán for fraud committed against a subsidiary of the Crédito Real company, who made a loan for the purchase of Radiopolis.

