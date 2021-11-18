Army vehicles come to Horizon 5 thanks to fans

Forza Horizon 5 Not only does it include hundreds of cars of all kinds to traverse the roads of Mexico, but it also provides us with a fairly robust editor. Since the launch of this game on November 9, users, especially those in our country, have already done their own thing by creating Sabritas vans, pink taxis from the CDMX, even vehicles that are used by the army.

A simple search on social networks, as well as the game itself, reveals that users have a great talent for shaping Mexico in a way that Playground Games surely does not allow. Here we find harmless creations, like the Mercado Libre trucks, or the classic green vochos that not many remember. Nevertheless, the violent side of the country has also been represented.

Forza Horizon 5 is a tribute to Mexico with its vochos, ambulances, patrol cars and even Bimbo or Sabritas trucks. pic.twitter.com/FL0hCX3hZr – Sekhi (@ Tuiter0DeCulto) November 16, 2021

When searching for user-generated vehicles with the words “Army,” “Navy,” “Police,” “Mexico,” or “National Guard,” one can find a list of creations that allude to drug trafficking, as well as a side of our country that not many want to see represented.

Why the catches of # ForzaHorizon5 they are never enough, it seems to them how the design of the Guanajuato state police is left. @FSPE_Gto They knew that the government did turn a Corvette into a patrol that seized the narco pic.twitter.com/iDvwoNL4lv – Alex Villagómez (@Aleviland) November 14, 2021

Although there are tools to report this type of content, there is nothing stopping the creation of this type of content by fans. On related topics, fans demand that Forza Horizon 5 be nominated for the GOTY. Similarly, this game was accused of “racist”.

