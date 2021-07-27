Army of Thieves releases its first teaser

Although the reception of Army of the dead, the zombie movie directed by Zack Snyder, was not the best, Netflix is ​​already working on several projects related to this universe, one of these is Army of Thieves, a prequel, of which its first video preview has been shared.

As part of the announcements for Comic-Con @ Home that took place this weekend, Zack Snyder has shared the first teaser for this prequel, which will be available later this year.

Check out the official teaser for ARMY OF THIEVES – the ARMY OF THE DEAD prequel directed by the one and only Matthias Schweighöfer.#ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/WjQDXUi0C1 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 25, 2021

The movie is focused on Dieter, who has been recruited by a woman named Gwendoline, played by Nathanie Emmanuel. Using the chaos of the zombie outbreak that is currently occurring in the United States as a distraction, Gwendoline plans to use Dieter’s specialized skill set to open a list of impenetrable safes throughout Europe.

Although at the moment there is no exact release date, It is expected that Army of Thieves be available on Netflix by the end of 2021.

Via: Zack Snyder

