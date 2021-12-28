Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, lived in Southampton, southern England, and was arrested on Saturday after the alarms went off.

Queen Elizabeth, who spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle, spent Christmas there with her son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and other close family members.

On Sunday, police said the man had been admitted to a psychiatric facility.

The newspaper The Sun posted images of a video allegedly released on the suspect’s Snapchat account minutes before he entered the compound.

In the video, the individual is seen wearing a crossbow and dressed in a black hooded sweater. Behind a white mask he is heard saying: “I am sorry for what I have done and what I am going to do. I will try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.”

The arrested youth used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence, according to the Mail on Sunday.

With apparent references to the Star Wars saga, he introduces himself as a Sikh Indian and says he seeks “revenge” for a massacre committed in 1919 by British troops against protesters in India.