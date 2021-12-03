Armageddon: One death could devastate Flash and Iris

The Flash goes through the Armageddon event, which would have resulted in the death of a great ally for Barry Allen and Iris West

The eighth season of The Flash kicked off with the Armageddon event, which not only will feature the most important heroes of the CWverse (formerly Arrowverse) has also tragically impacted the lives of Barry Allen and Iris West with the death of Joe West.

In the third episode of the Armageddon event, Flash does not remember Joe’s death, something that Iris begins to inquire about. Joe West retired from the Central City PD in season seven, and all was apparently going well, as his death was not planned.

But Joe West might not be entirely dead, as Iris with Deon’s help discover that there are strange particles in the train where Joe died, implying that someone has used a force to rewrite the history of time, as the former agent of the police shouldn’t die yet

Recall that Despero is stalking Barry Allen, according to prevent the scarlet speedster from being responsible for the end of planet earth in the future.

Did Joe West really die?

Jesse L. Martin, the actor who plays Joe West is one of the members who has remained in the main cast since 2014, and recently signed on to join the eighth season of The Flash.

Series writer Eric Wallace previously told TV Line that Joe West will undergo a change that will make him see life differently, something that could justify his supposed death at the Armageddon event.

“Everyone seems to think that the big choice he made was last year by dropping his badge, but there is a much bigger choice in season 8 that takes the character down a path he didn’t know he was on, but will feel like If it was the place you always had to go”.

The eighth season of The Flash is currently airing on the CW network in the United States. In Mexico and Latin America, the eighth season can be seen on the cable channel Warnel Channel.

