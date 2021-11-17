After two years Flash and Batwoman will cross their paths again in Armageddon, although the meeting between the heroine of Gotham and the Scarlet Sprinter will be different.

While it is not a crossover of the DC Comics series, the Armageddon event that will last throughout five episodes of The Flash will again meet the different characters of the Arrowverse, with the news that the mantle of Batwoman falls on Ryan Wilder, a meeting that has its interesting points.

Don’t Miss: The Flash Unveils Armageddon Event Poster

The last time Batwoman encountered Flash in the Arrowverse, Kate Kane was the bearer of the bat’s cloak. Almost two years away the responsibility falls on Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), which will have a series of changes in the dynamic between the Scarlet Sprinter and the Lady Bat.

In an interview with Enterteinment Weekly, Grant Gustin, interpreter of Barry Allen / Flash announced that the reunion between Batwoman and the crimson corridor will be something that will come out of the predictions.

“It’s not going to be what everyone would expect… By the time we’ve met on the show, it won’t be a typical Flash and Batwoman team, I think that’s all I can really say. It was great to have Javicia on set, great to work with her”.

Gustin noted that the chemistry with Javicia Leslie on set was incredible, to the extent that the integration of the Batwoman protagonist with the cast of Flash carried over the film sets.

“In fact, (Javicia) has trained with my wife, and we’ve dated from time to time, and I really like it. So it was great to actually be on set with her. But, it’s not going to be Team Flash – Batwoman, per se, that people are probably expecting.”.

What will we see at Armageddon?

A powerful alien threat comes to Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to the limit in a desperate battle to save the world.

But as time runs out and the fate of humanity is at stake, Flash and his companions will also need the help of some old friends for the forces of good to prevail.

The eighth season of The Flash will begin its broadcasts on November 16 on the CW network in the United States. In Mexico and Latin America, the seventh season can be seen on the cable channel Warnel Channel.

It may interest you: The Flash will begin its season 8 with Armageddon, a five-episode event

Source: Enterteinment Weekly

Someone left a mysterious Button in SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

An imperceptible force has been manipulating our world. The only clue they left was a yellow button with a bloodstain. Where does it come from? Who left it there?

That button could be the most important object not only in our world, but in all … Reason why Reverse Flash is capable of killing to possess it!

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you DC Comics Deluxe: Batman / Flash The Button. The path to Doomsday Clock starts here!

Also being read:

Are there parallel universes?

The Flash: possible cameos we’d love to see on the big screen

This is what the new Flash costume looks like

Elon Musk’s strange theory that the Universe could only be a simulation

Photos from the Flash set indicate there would be more than one Barry Allen