This month has been the first year since the launch of the first Macs with an M1 Apple Silicon chip. A time that the competition has hardly used to meet the challenge featured by these ARM architecture chips. The reduction in heat, energy efficiency and power of the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max has blown away an industry that is still absorbing the news.

M1 Pro and M1 Max, marking distances with the competition

If last year Apple presented the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini with M1 chip, in October it unveiled the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max. A tock that followed the initial tick, in true Intel style. Two chips that have turned the sector and the competition even more upside down.





And it is that the M1 Pro and M1 Max are the first SoCs for Apple’s professional market. With them, we now know what Apple is capable of, creating processors with multitude of CPU and GPU cores and consuming a fraction of what your competition needs. It is clear that the M1 was just the consumer version for the most popular computers, reserving these new chips for your most demanding laptops.

In all this year, there has not been a solid proposal from the competition for dealing with Apple Silicon. Not one that combines power, consumption and heat in a balance that until recently we thought impossible. So what is the plan of Apple’s competitors?

2023 as Qualcomm’s first reaction

Qualcomm just unveiled its plans to create an ARM architecture CPU. One that he has dubbed “competitive” for the PC against Apple’s M series.

Qualcomm says it will launch a PC ARM chip competitive with Apple’s M (M1) series. And I believe it, because they have talent and a track record for it. They have even been strengthened with the purchase of Nuvia. But be careful: they will not reach the market until 2023. There is one world left. pic.twitter.com/PQZqGSkI0M – Antonio Sabán (@Ansamor) November 16, 2021

The problem and as our colleague Antonio Sabán indicates, is that they will not reach the market until 2023 (customers will have it in 2022 for tests). They are basing their efforts on a chip that saw the light in 2020, with an evolution in 2021 and that in 2023 we will foreseeably see the evolution of its second generation. In other words, a year where we could see the M2 in its Pro and Max flavors. Everything seems to indicate that Qualcomm is aiming for an outdated goal.

The San Diego company has emphasized that those responsible for this milestone is the Nuvia team, the processor company founded by a former Apple employee. Maybe because it was a shareholders conference and Qualcomm needed to announce something against the Apple Silicons and be competitive.





One year later, we have no solid alternatives at ARM. And who is preparing for it has the date 2023

The Intel side doesn’t seem very prepared either. They recently announced the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake outperforming the M1 Max. Yes indeed, on the way they waste energy, something that may not matter as much when it comes to desktop chips. But that shows the complicated balance of power-battery-heat that Apple has reached.

The software side is also quite complicated. Windows 10 and 11 have ARM version, but programs and apps have yet to adapt. Qualcomm has announced a development kit that reveals the distance that still needs to be covered. And Microsoft has not yet revealed its letters for Windows 11, although it does have support for Android apps.

All this points to an Apple that runs alone, while the competition is nervous trying to build a coherent proposal.