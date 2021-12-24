Arley Rodríguez arrived in the 2021 season at Alianza Lima.

Alliance Lima continues to be strengthened for the 2022 season, where it will have to defend the title of the League 1 and leave a good image on the Libertadores Cup. Under that slogan, they do not want to miss any detail in their template and They think about the renewal of Colombian Arley Rodríguez, a player liked by Carlos Bustos, although this will depend on the Uruguayan Pablo Míguez.

“We are there pending Arley Rodríguez, in the course of the afternoon I have a meeting. He is a player who has been very important, but in a while they will clarify for me how the situation is ”, Commented in the last hours the Argentine strategist, who was champion in his first year as coach of the ‘Blue and White’ squad.

What they want to clarify in the ‘intimate’ store is when the nationalization of the ‘Cotorra’ will come out, who served as central for much of the 2021 season. The Uruguayan footballer has January as the approximate date to get the document, but remember that the Peruvian tournament begins on the 23rd of the first month of 2022, as confirmed by the tournament organization. However, the group stage of the Copa Libertadores kicks off in April.

It should be borne in mind that at the moment Alianza Lima has four foreigners: the Uruguayans Pablo Míguez and Pablo Lavandeira, the Argentine Hernán Barcos and the Paraguayan Franco Zanelatto, but the latter will go on loan in the 2022 season as well as Piero Vivanco . Meanwhile, it is understood that Darlin Leiton, an Ecuadorian footballer, is almost confirmed and will join in 2022, so he would be the fourth foreigner along with Arley Rodríguez, if the Uruguayan gets nationalization.

Zanelatto and Vivanco played last season at USMP.

HOW IS PABLO MÍGUEZ’S NATIONALIZATION PROCEDURE GOING?

“I am processing the nationalization and the idea is that it be for December or for the beginning of next year, for next year it could be considered as Peruvian if everything goes well,” said the Uruguayan footballer in mid-2021. However, José Bellina , general manager of the club, said sorry on December 5: “In fact we have already done all the formal process of documents, exams . It is in the last stage of formalization “

Accompanying all this, the ‘Cotorra’, who does not negotiate the claw, effort and courage, spoke of his procedure in a recent interview with RPP Noticias “This first week of December we will already be nationalized, God willing. It was my initiative and I know that it helps the club a lot because it frees one more quota. I have a contract with Alianza Lima for one more year and the idea is to stay. You have to work hard every day because performance is what everything depends on. Who knows if I could retire here, we are going step by step ”.

THE PROCESS TO NATIONALIZE PERUVIAN

There are many footballers who come to Peru and seek nationalization to free the foreign quota in the club where they are active or be called up to the Peruvian team. For them, there are two modalities. by naturalization and by marriage.

According to law number 26574, on Nationality, it determines in article number three that “They are Peruvians by naturalization”:

1. Foreign persons who express their will to be foreign and who meet the following requirements:

a) Legally reside in the territory of the Republic for at least two consecutive years.

b) Regularly exercise profession, art, trade or business activity.

c) Lack of criminal records, have good conduct and moral solvency ”.

This process must be resolved in 30 days. However, due to the great demand of foreigners who want to nationalize Peruvians, this process can be extended for several months. That is what has happened with the process of nationalization of Pabló Míguez, which was planned for December 2021, but most likely it will come out in the middle of January.

KEEP READING

Peruvian team finished the year in 22nd place in the FIFA ranking

What did Gianluca Lapadula say after giving the Peru shirt to Pope Francis?

Chilean journalists consider that Peru has a better fixture than ‘La Roja’ to go to the World Cup