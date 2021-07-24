The DTM started its second round of the season at Lausitzring with the two practice sessions on Friday., a sample of alternate dominance between Mercedes and BMW, always with the permission of the Ferrari drivers, always in the top positions. However, the news of the day has been produced far from the asphalt, sinceand has lost all the results obtained in the first round of the year by

The first session of the weekend at Lausitzring started with the best time of Arjun Maini. The Indian rider posted a time of 1: 31.882, a record with which he beat Maximilian Götz by 165 thousandth. To break the possible ‘poker’ of Mercedes, Thai Alex Albon has placed third, thus leaving Dani Juncadella in fourth position. For his part, Philip Ellis was fifth with the fourth of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Demonstrating his great form, leader Kelvin Van der Linde closed FP1 in sixth position as the best Audi driver after beating Nico Müller.

Sheldon Van der Linde has shown that the BMW M6 GT3 can fight for important things in the DTM.

For its part, Sheldon Van der Linde has set the standard in FP2 with the ROWE Racing BMW # 31. After a first weekend in which the BMW M6 GT3s went unnoticed at Monza, Sheldon’s record makes it clear that the Munich firm’s cars may be in the ‘ointment’. With everything, Van der Linde has beaten Alex Albon by just two thousandths, again among the best with the Ferrari. For its part, Lucas Auer was third and Arjun Maini fourth, the latter after signing the best time in the morning session.

Beyond the concrete results, Friday’s day of the DTM at Lausitzring has served as perfect anticipation of the public’s return to a German pageant event. However, the main focus of interest has been on the curve 1, since the pilots have had to deal with its cant. After the two free practice sessions, Maximiliam Buhk, Timo Glock, Liam Lawson and Nico Müller acknowledged at a press conference that the first angle of the track offers different sensations from the rest of the curves, among other things because allows several lines with very unstable cars.