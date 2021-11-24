The program of The Voice it triumphs in many countries, with the United States version being one of the favorites thanks to its luxury jury. In it we find the singer as one of its members Ariana Grande, and yesterday left us with a simple styling that could serve as divine inspiration for this holiday season that is coming to us (also known as Christmas).

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

A Christmas style with accessories that make a difference

Opting for a simple gray strapless minidress with straight lines signed by Off-White, Ariana shows us the absolute importance of accessories.





In this way, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell spiced up the look with a black platform from her own capsule collection with By Far, extra long black gloves that would make Rita Hayworth herself fall in love, and a large bow in her hair.





We know that being inspired by his look does not mean copying him down, that is why this proposal could become a good low-cost alternative.





Zara mini dress with pinstripe, 25.95 euros.

Black high-heeled shoes from Asos Design, 45.99 euros.

Black high-heeled platform shoes.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Instagram @arianagrande, Zara, Asos, Amazon