Well yes, we already wanted to know more about the makeup collection by Ariana Grande. And it is that since the month of September that the news of the birth of rembeauty we had not had more details than we expected. Up to now. And is that finally, the singer has released some of the cosmetics that will be part of this first selection.

We find a bit of everything with designs such as futuristic, all in the line and style of Ariana and with which to achieve her characteristic makeup where the pronounced outlines have a great role.

Thus, there are several products for lips, where precisely this lipstick, which he calls On your collar matte lipstick, draws especially attention for his packaging.

Then we have other formats for lips such as the Practically permanent lip stain markers, which are marker-like lipsticks with a satin finish but with a more permanent duration. It wants to remind us of a dye.

There is no lack of a gloss, very from the 2000s.

We also have the On your collar plumping lip glosses, which give a touch of shine loaded with glitter.

The illuminators in different shades that seem to shine in style.

There is no shortage of eyeshadow palettes in various color combinations and which he calls the Midnight Shadows eyeshadow palettes.

Of course, there is no look that can come from Ariana Grande where false eyelashes are missing …

A good mascara with different effects …

And, of course, a tagged eyeliner to emulate that feline look of the singer.

We also have liquid eyeshadows in tons of colors.

Or eye pencils with which to create some of the most legendary makeup of Ariana Grande.

What is clear is that the desire for the 12th of November there they are, since that day will be when, finally, the collection goes on sale through the website. We are already looking forward to seeing what results it gives because some of these pieces tempt us a lot.

Photos | @rembeauty

