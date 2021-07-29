Ariana Grande could come to Fortnite

There is currently a countdown within Fortnite, where the type of content we will see remains a mystery. But nevertheless, an insider has pointed out that we could soon see an Ariana Grande collaboration, the famous pop singer, and a concert could also be held.

According to HYPEX, a series of aesthetic items have been found that refer to Ariana Grande, such as a couple of banners with the name of the singer’s pet and one of her songs. Similarly, this information originally emerged during the leaked documents in the case of Epic Games against Apple.

Good Morning, Event posters got decrypted a few hours ago and people are speculating that it’s an Ariana teaser due to this: – First Poster: One of her outfits’ color scheme

– Second Poster: It’s called Piggy, same name as her pet Piggy Smallz

– Third Poster: “Rain On Me” song pic.twitter.com/Jq7XQUm0jQ – HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

The countdown of Fortnite will come to an end on August 6, so in the next week we could see Ariana Grande in this battle royale. Let us remember that this singer is not strange to collaborations with the games, since she had a special event in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. We hope to have more information about this event as soon as possible.

Similarly, Fortinte not strange to in-game concerts, since Travis Scott’s performance was a great community event. In related topics, the next skins of the game are filtered. Similarly, the Ferrari 296 GTB has reached this title.

Via: HYPEX

