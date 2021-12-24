Argo Blockchain Among Stock Most Traded by Fidelity Clients

The British arm of financial services company Fidelity Investments reported that in the past 12 months, clients were more interested in trading shares of cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain.

In a report on Thursday, Fidelity said that Argo Blockchain was ranked third among the five stocks most actively traded by its clients in 2021 – the others being Rolls-Royce, the owner of British Airways International Consolidated Airlines, the oil giant BP and the Lloyds Banking Group. Argo, which Fidelity described as a “trending” security, also ranked third among investor-traded securities in self-invested personal pensions, or SIPPs.

However, the financial services company hinted that Argo might not be in the top five next year. According to Fidelity, “newcomers” ousted the mining company from the list of top-traded stocks in December, including COVID-19 testing maker Genedrive, fast-fashion retailer Boohoo Group and engineering firm Smiths Group.

One of the first cryptocurrency mining firms to list on the London Stock Exchange in 2018, Argo Blockchain has constantly expanded its operations. Argo was made more accessible to US investors through a public listing on the Nasdaq in September. In addition, the firm is currently building a facility on a 320-acre parcel in West Texas, with the goal of “accessing up to 800 [megavatios] of electric power “to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies.

Helios Update! Our Head of Design & Construction, Matt Nackino, walks us through an update of where things are at with our Helios facility build. #ARB $ ARBK pic.twitter.com/cdzzcd9v4b – Argo (@ArgoBlockchain) December 20, 2021

Helios update! Our head of design and construction, Matt Nackino, brings us up to date on the construction status of our Helios facility.

According to data on its website, Argo’s North American facilities are currently using 45 MW of electricity to generate more than 1.6 exahashes per second of Bitcoin.. In late November, the company reported that it had generated 1,831 BTC and held 2,317 Bitcoin or “Bitcoin Equivalent,” roughly $ 93 million and $ 118 million at press time, respectively.

Argo shares are currently trading on the London Stock Exchange at a price of $ 130.10, having fallen more than 65% since hitting an all-time high of $ 380.96 in February.

