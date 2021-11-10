The headquarters of the Argentine state oil company YPF in Buenos Aires. Argentina. File photo February 10, 2021. REUTERS / Matias Baglietto

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Argentine state-controlled oil company YPF said on Tuesday it earned $ 237 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $ 492 million in the previous quarter and a bankruptcy. of 468 million dollars registered in the third quarter of 2020.

The company said the results showed a profit of $ 0.59 per share.

“In the third quarter of the year, the company’s profitability remained solid with an adjusted EBITDA of

1,154 million dollars, exceeding the threshold of 1,000 million dollars for the second consecutive quarter and a net profit of 23 billion pesos, “YPF said in a statement.

Financial income for the July-September period totaled $ 3,621 million, from $ 3,349 million in the previous quarter and $ 2,327 million in the third quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi)