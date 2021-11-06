Stock photo – General view of the exterior of the Casa Rosada, presidential headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Sep 20, 2021. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 5 (Reuters) – Argentina will register a cumulative inflation of 50.3% by the end of 2021, from the 48.2% forecast last month, according to the median of the estimates of analysts consulted by the Argentine central bank (BCRA ), published in a poll on Friday.

According to the Market Expectations Survey (REM), carried out by the Argentine central bank between October 27 and 29 among 40 participants, the country’s median economic growth forecast for 2021 is 8.3% .0 , 7 percentage points above last month’s estimate.

The third largest economy in Latin America has suffered from high inflation for years and only in 2021 has it begun to leave behind a long recession, which deepened in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REM participants foresee that the average nominal exchange rate in Argentina in December will be 105.1 pesos per dollar. For December 2022 they forecast a nominal change of 158.9 pesos per dollar.

