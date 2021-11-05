The cryptocurrency platform of Argentine origin, Buenbit, this November 1 announced on its Twitter account its arrival in Mexican territory, adding Mexico as the third country in which Buenbit offers its services in Latin America.

Buenbit is a fintech company that has its own app that is dedicated to providing services regarding the purchase, sale and investment of cryptocurrencies. It has more than three years of experience and is currently operating in Argentina, Peru and Mexico.

Buenbit for the purchase and sale of digital assets operates with Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ada / Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Matic / polygon (MATIC ). A characteristic that surrounds these two actions is that, all these cryptocurrencies can be exchanged by Dai, which is a cryptocurrency that under the automated system of the Ethereum blockchain, seeks to maintain its value equal to the dollar or at least keep it as close as possible.

Despite having an extensive list of digital currency options, the exchange to make deposits and withdrawals shortens this list a bit, leaving Bitcoin, Dai, Ether and adding BUSD, USDC and USDT. Both withdrawals and deposits can be carried out by users through the Bitcoin network, the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain network.

The investments that users decide to make (in BTC, Dai or ETH), they will do so through the Buenbit digital platform but that does not mean that the investment (s) will be made in Buenbit itself, that is, to This action the company is serving as a connection between the investor and Ethereum’s decentralized finance protocols such as: Lido, Aave, Curve, Compound and Alpha Homora.

None of the operations carried out within the application carry additional costs since the quotes do not have phantom commissions and the commissions that are paid at the time the user withdraws the cryptocurrencies go directly to the network of the digital asset that the person chose.

One of the services that has only been launched by Buenbit as a company is the company’s Mastercard card. which, like the rest of its functions, is activated digitally at no cost. By activating the card and using it, the customer will receive a 2% refund in cryptocurrencies of what they spent in pesos. In addition, the card is international, which gives way to a wide field of shops in which it can be used.

This year, the fintech company has had several achievements that have marked them positively, among them is the collection of USD 11 million in the first round of series A that was led by Libertus Capital. In this regard, the co-founder of Buenbit and CEO, Federico Ogue, commented on the exchange’s website that “The objective of this investment round is to consolidate Buenbit as the main player in the crypto industry at the regional level. It is key because it allows us to continue adding the best talent to our team: we are putting together a dream team to build the leading crypto application of the future for Latin America. We want all users in the region to be able to take advantage of the benefits that cryptocurrencies offer in a simple, transparent and secure way “

Another of them is the contract signed between Buenbit and Espasa last month. The new alliance between the institution specialized in digital assets and the Volkswagen concessionaire is to expand payment methods to cryptocurrencies, thus allowing customers of the five Espasa branches in CABA-Buenos Aires to pay with Dai and digital assets. USDT cars of 0 km.

