FILE PHOTO: A US one hundred dollar bill rests on one hundred peso banknotes from Argentina in this photo illustration taken on September 3, 2019. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian / Illustration

BUENOS AIRES, Jul 27 (Reuters) – Argentina’s central bank (BCRA) sold about $ 70 million of its reserves on Tuesday to balance market liquidity, in a foreign exchange offering operation that had not been registered since the end of April. operators said.

“Official sales addressed the shortage of the available supply and, for the first time since the end of April, they caused the monetary authority to end the day with a negative balance due to its intervention,” said Gustavo Quintana, operator of PR Corredores de Cambio.

The monetary entity had sold 99 million dollars on April 30. In the following sessions, until July 26, it accumulated purchases of foreign currency for about 3,865 million dollars, estimated operators.

The wholesale peso closed down 0.03%, at 96.56 / 96.57 units per dollar.

The National Securities Commission (CNV) and the BCRA recently applied obstacles to bond operations in order to discourage alternative exchange deals at a time when the market seeks hedging in foreign currency.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Edited by Maximilian Heath)