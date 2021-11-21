Kahlo’s “Diego y yo” self-portrait broke several records at the Sotheby’s auction in New York, quadrupling the previous one. historical maximum of the Mexican painter herself of 8 million dollars achieved in 2016 and also surpass that of a Latin American artist, that was sustained precisely by her husband, Diego Rivera.

“More than the record, it is the emotion of being able to have acquired such an important work,” said Costantini, from Uruguay, and recalled that other times he had bought very important works at more accessible values.

For Costantini, this acquisition was about “a double phenomenon” because “Latin American art has valued everything” and “Frida was given the valorization of Latin American art”, but she pointed out that she “is a phenomenon that transcends Latin American art because it is a phenomenon of global art ”.

“Besides it is very loved by the public,” he stressed.

The work, 30 centimeters high and 22.4 wide, is a close-up self-portrait of Kahlo that was completed in 1949, a few years before her death.

Frida was given the appreciation of Latin American art, it is a phenomenon that transcends Latin American art because it is a phenomenon of global art

The piece symbolizes the tempestuous relationship between Kahlo and Rivera, which appears drawn on the forehead of the Mexican and which in turn has a third eye, an element with which she tries to represent the continuous presence of her husband in her mind.

Last time it was auctioned, in 1990, this self-portrait had already set a milestone, selling for $ 1.4 million., which was the first time that a million dollars were exceeded in a bid for a work by a Latin American artist.

This time, Costantini considered that the “work is valued at a forced, high value” and recalled that he and another buyer were at the auction “who thank God did not want to bid.”