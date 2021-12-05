The markets that Argentine meat is losing are occupied by Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay

The intervention of the national government in the beef market, imposing an export stock to limit local price rises, was the main problem that the countryside had to deal with this year. The measure was not only a severe blow to the chain, which foresaw a good year in terms of exports, it also left a kind of deja vu regarding policies towards the sector during the mandates of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Looking ahead to next year, the Executive’s intention is to continue with export restrictions. The Minister of Agriculture, Julián Domínguez, will propose to the leaders of the Liaison Table “to guarantee the exports of the Hilton quota, 481, the US, Israel, Colombia and Chile and also that of 1 million cows and bulls category D and E”, according to a working document that its portfolio approached the entities, which will reject the proposal and insist on the end of the restrictions.

This dispute will have its first chapter this Thursday, when Domínguez receives the presidents of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA) and Coninagro. The effects of the limitations were strongly felt in the chain, but the results expected by the Government – stabilizing and lowering meat prices – were blurred in a couple of days of rising prices for consumer goods in the market. of Hacienda de Liniers.

The first damage was the cut in exports: according to a report by the consulting firm AZ Group this year will close with a drop of 100,000 tons in shipments abroad.

The first damage suffered by the meat chain was the obvious cut in exports. According to a report by the consulting firm AZ Group, accessed by Infobae, the year will close with a drop in shipments of meat abroad of 100,000 tons, so the year is expected to close with a total volume of shipments of 810,000 tons, a result that would deepen the 8% drop in volume registered in the first ten months of the year.

What could have been but was not

This setback is a consequence of the restrictions. The estimate is not only 12.3% lower than what was dispatched during 2020, when just over 900,000 tons were shipped, but it is also 20% below what was expected to be exported at the beginning of the year, when shipments were exceeded month to month. The goal that the sector had set itself to export one million tons, is already impossible.

The leaders of the Liaison Table will meet again with the Minister of Agriculture.

“If the year ends with 800,000 tons of meat shipped, it will be a good export year, but Argentina lost an opportunity to combine a record export with prices of beef in frank rise”, said Francisco Ravetti, AZ Group analyst. Thus, in 2021, the FOB values ​​for October were 43% higher compared to October 2020, while the average for the 10 months passed in 2021 is 6% higher than 2020. “The damage came from what could have been and was not Ravetti pointed out,

According to the report, not only were restrictions felt in this segment of the chain, but also “Several negative effects were generated for Argentine livestock and for the country.” In the first place, the AZ Group analyst, Francisco Ravetti, assured that the measure did not serve to reduce the price of live cattle, at least permanently, and therefore did not have a lasting effect on consumer values, which Although during July and October it accumulated a drop of 3%, it was already completely dismantled before the last increase in the property.

Supply decrease

This is why Ravetti also pointed out that the increase in the price of livestock and meat is not due to exports, but has been caused by a reduction in supply that has various origins: the half-machine operation of the feedlots and the lengthening of the pastoral wintering, to liquefy the high value of the calf and corn. At the same time, he noted that on the demand side it is observed that domestic consumption “has reached a minimum or a floor difficult to drill, since it is what the average consumer is not willing to give up.” According to data from the Chamber of Meat Industry and Commerce (CICCRA), the consumption of beef per inhabitant per year stood at 47 kilos in October, a historically low mark and that the modest reduction in prices that was perceived in the last few months, it failed to reverse.

But a fundamental aspect in which the official measure struck is in the level of activity of the refrigerators. In this aspect, the work data is eloquent. In its latest report, the Chamber of Commerce recorded a 7.5% drop in the slaughter of animals in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, which, if adjusted for working days, amounts to 9.5% . This, for obvious reasons, resulted in lower meat production, reducing the supply. Thus, between January and October, 2.46 million tons were produced, 6.2% less than last year.

Detail of beef exports. (AZ Group)

Another point was the impact on the producer, not only due to a temporary lower price received by the export farm, especially the cow, but also due to the change of rules generating uncertainty and lack of predictability, which results in a strong disincentive for production, especially if the aim is to increase it. For Ravetti, these types of measures make non-viable livestock systems aimed at heavy steers, which are proposals that require many years of investment for their implementation.

What’s coming

The worrying thing is that if this official strategy to contain meat prices is repeated, a favorable situation of international prices will be lost that may continue next year, since at the end of 2021, the international market was positioned in a “positive way for 2022 ″. In that sense, Ravetti said that a similar dynamic to this year could be counted on, with China increasing its purchases by 300,000 tons, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, and as long as the planet is not complicated by the coronavirus outbreak.

“That is to say, in the coming months there are possibilities of locating good volumes of Argentine beef with very good prices; It will be necessary to see if our country takes advantage or wastes this new opportunity, in a context in which the national government is studying the implementation of new export restrictions for next year ”, concluded the AZ Group specialist.

For his part, the Director of the consulting firm, Livestock Knowledge, Fernando Canosa, noted that the damage caused by the measure throughout the chain “was great”, but that there is time to reverse it quickly, freeing up the export market. The specialist even observes a decrease in investments in the sector, which could reach a point where a process of liquidation of the stock begins, which leads to lower production, which would take time to rebuild.

“This goes against an activity that had been growing. As this deepens and lengthens in time, it is increasingly difficult to return to the initial situation. This is leading us to lose markets abroad and that investments that were coming, are already thinking of doing it in Paraguay, Uruguay or Brazil, countries that generate greater expectations than us, ”Canosa remarked.

Domestic consumption of beef continues to decline.

This is why Fernando Canosa considered that “the path is being mistaken year after year” with these measures, which could increase the losses in the face of a process of closing possibilities in regard to doing new business in the sector. That is why Canosa assured that “if we continue to deepen the measures taken, we will be worse and worse as a country and we will go to a stock liquidation process as it was in the past. This must be changed now ”.

For the chief economist of the Fundación Agropecuaria por el Desarrollo de Argentina (FADA), David miazzo, which is also part of the technical team of the Mesa de las Carnes, specified that If the current limitations are repeated in 2022, the damage will not worsen, but will be maintained, since the market found a “balance” in its operation, an issue that could change if the Government deepens its interventionist policy.

In this sense, Miazzo stressed that “today it does not seem to be on the government’s agenda a lightening of the measure, but they came out to say that the restrictions will continue and that, even, they will be more severe, when they were expecting some type of easing. If the intervention continues, more or less as they are, there would be no greater losses, but there would be if they were deeper, generating much more serious damage. As the situation remained, it generated its losses, but not a totally destructive situation of the chain, but rather a level of stability, of equilibrium was found ”.

