The Brazilian winger everyone misses, Dani Alves

For his part, Sebastián Battaglia, Boca’s technical director, had his best men available for the friendly.

The start of the duel was slightly favorable to the Catalan team, based on the pressure at the start and quick attacks, such as the one led by the young midfielder Riqui Puig at 6 minutes who ended up deflecting his shot. Over twenty minutes it was Dani Alves who tried from medium distance and forced a stretch from goalkeeper Agustín Rossi.

Beyond a certain slowness in his movements, Boca began to equalize the development and at 28 minutes he had a good chance in a long ball that took the Spanish rear by surprise, and the Colombian Sebastián Villa escaped to the left but finished off wide.

Barcelona, ​​with some individual sparks, was once again close to taking the lead in a fast combination between Puig and Serginho Dest, who finished forced to the near post, and then it was Coutinho who hammered down the center and shot with power, but his right hand went near the angle of the Argentine fence.

At the beginning of the second half came the opening, with a powerful half-round shot from Jutglá after a hand of Coutinho in the previous action that was not warned by the referee.

The disadvantage was repeated in Boca, which was in search of a tie and quickly came close to equalizing in a ‘robbery’ by Villa in a start from the bottom of Barcelona, ​​but goalkeeper Neto anticipated the start and covered the auction when the Colombian had the tie.

Raster plays in Maradona’s tribute match (AFP)

(- / AFP)



Shortly after, the Argentine team improved with the income of the youth Zeballos, Alan Varela and Aaron Molinas, who gave more dynamics to the attack, with faster touches and a change of speed that bothered a Barcelona that gave up control.

A center that the ‘Pulpo’ González headed inches from the right post and a free kick by Marcos Rojo that Neto contained in two halves were the warnings that Boca gave before the tie, which came in a fast play from right to left, where Fabra found space to overflow and send the center for the definition of Zeballos before the dewatering of Neto.

He ended up leaving a better Boca image in the last section, although the tie was good for an even duel, which led to the definition from eleven meters, where the Argentines showed greater efficiency.

The tribute to Diego Maradona was attended by Dalma and Giannina Maradona, daughters of the legendary former player who died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60, and Claudia Villafañe, his first wife.