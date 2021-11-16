

There will be no Leo Messi versus Neymar Jr. in Argentina-Brazil (this next morning at 00:30) in the South American qualifying game for Qatar 2022. The Brazilian star suffered some discomfort in the abductors of his left leg, in the last training session in Sao Paulo, and did not get on the plane in the direction of San Juan, in northern Argentina.

It is a very sensitive loss for Tite, which will force him to introduce changes in his offensive hat-trick. The extreme Raphinha (Leeds) and Matheus Cunha (At. Madrid) have a guaranteed place, and with the KO of Neymar the madridista could have his chance Vinicius Jr., who had a very good second half against Colombia.

There are always pending accounts in an Argentina-Brazil superclassic. Calculator in hand, what is at stake is the albiceleste classification for Qatar 2022, for this you have to win, but it can even be worth a draw. Brazil, which has 34 out of 36 possible points in the South American qualifiers, is already in the World Cup and is looking to stitch up the Maracanazo wound, which Argentina inflicted on it in July in the Copa América final.

The clash is a revalidation between undefeated on who dominates the continent. The low of Neymar Jr. It takes away 50% of its shine, since there is no player in the Canarinha with a similar level.

The word of the coaches! 🗣🙌 Lionel Scaloni 🇦🇷 and Tite 🇧🇷 palpitate what this great South American classic will be 🤩#EliminatorySouth America pic.twitter.com/eiToB294xM – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 15, 2021

MESSI TIULAR AND LEADER OF A VERY STRONG ALBICELESE

Leo Messi, who regains the title, will be the only superstar of a crash that has had a white glove previous, with very low decibels.

Tite, the Canarinho coach, did not enter the rag in the decision, at least controversial, of the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, to remove the superclassic from the Monumental de Núñez, to take it to San Juan, in one of its electoral strongholds, where the Albiceleste never played.

The chaos that caused the ticket sales once again stains the image of the superclassic. Its last edition, in September, caused a planetary controversy, when the Brazilian health surveillance interrupted the match in Sao Paulo due to an alleged breach of protocols by Argentine players who reside in England. FIFA, by the way, has not yet taken a resolution & mldr; predictably, it is expected that the two teams are already mathematically in Qatar.

Scolani clings to Leo Messi and an unbeaten streak of two years to obtain a new triumph of added value, like the one on the last day in Montevideo (0-1). Your only question is whether Walls will be to play.

Regarding the return of his ’10’, the Argentine coach assures that “the other day he was good on a physical level, but we decided, in the end, that the best thing was for him to play for a few minutes so that he could get a good feeling & rdquor;. Your only one is if Walls will be to play.

COUTINHO WILL CONTINUE IN THE RESERVATION

Brazil is presented with Matheus Cunha of nine, instead of Gabriel Jesus. The absence of Neymar Jr. will not change the situation of Philippe Coutinho: he did not play for a minute against Colombia, and he will start once more on the bench. His place will be taken by a Lucas Paquetá who has become an untouchable thanks to his good performances.

La Canarinha will not be able to count on Casemiro, who is low due to accumulation of cards. Your place will take it Fabinho (Liverpool) who will form a double pivot with Fred (Manchester United). Behind, Eder Militao will form a central pair with Marquinhos since the veteran Thiago silva will rest.

THE PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF ARGENTINA-BRAZIL

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina (Gonzalo Montiel), Cristian Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Guido Rodríguez (Paredes), Lo Celso; Leo Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Di María.

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Éder Militap, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr.

Referee: Andrés Cunha (Uruguay)

Stadium: Bicentennial, in San Juan (Argentina)

Schedule: At 00:30 CET