The ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Federico Villegas, will chair the Committee (EFE / Javier García Martín)



Our country has been chosen to preside over the United Nations intergovernmental body, whose mission is to promote the protection and strengthen human rights in the world. The Embassador Federico Villegas He will preside over the aforementioned Committee, during the next year.

Created in 2006 to replace the “Human Rights Commission”, its main activity will be to protect human rights and focus on situations of violations with its “recommendations”.

Achieving the Presidency of the Committee implies having obtained the support of the Latin American countries: Beyond the “support” obtained, it implies a responsibility for Argentine diplomacy, since Latin America is a region with great pending issues in this matter .

Argentina, although it will not decide which issues will be discussed, it will be able to decide which ones will have preference over others, it will be able to establish what the priorities will be in terms of human rights and it can impose an “agenda” in a certain way.

Until now, the foreign policy of our country has been improvised in some respects. He did not condemn the dictatorships of Venezuela and Cuba and did not claim categorically for the political prisoners and the elections in the case of Nicaragua. Ambivalent in others, such as the cases of Russia and China, and without a clear direction on some issues, such as in the relationship with the United States.

The “opportunity” of the presidency of the Human Rights Committee lies in beginning to “vindicate” the Argentine diplomatic school, focusing on the real problems of the world in this matter and, at the same time, on the Agenda of the issues that make up Global Governance, such as poverty, inequality and development.

It will be interesting to see how the country’s position in foreign policy “converges” in that sense. In the matter of human rights, by constituting this nucleus of Fundamental Rights, the so-called “jus cogens”, that is, “the nucleus of non-negotiable rights of the same” for no reason, it will be necessary to condemn categorically the violations of human rights in Venezuela, in line with the actions carried out by the International Criminal Court, the violations of the Ortega and Murillo dictatorship in Nicaragua, elections with political opposition prisoners, Cuba, the human rights violations in Guatemala, as a result of the growing corruption in the government, and pay attention to the problems raised by the “UN Committee against Torture”, with its report last Friday, calling for judicial independence and justice reform, and arbitrary detentions, in Bolivia, if any. Latin America is about.

It should be noted that the protection of human rights for the UN is structured and must be conceived as a “system”. Therefore, an attitude or recommendation of a situation will not only affect the organization that requests it, but it will also be for the rest.

For example, will have a relevant task if the “European Court of Human Rights” comes to pronounce on the mandatory nature of vaccines against COVID-19. The “post-pandemic” came to impose issues: if the inequality in the distribution of vaccines continues, in terms of rich and poor countries, without attending to the “equitable” geographical representation of the world, from the hand of the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.

Let us bear in mind that the “United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights”, led by Michelle Bachelet, acts as the “Secretariat” of the Human Rights Committee.

The “opportunity” to head the Human Rights Committee implies putting aside a certain ideology and making it not functional to domestic politics: there are interests and situations that are superior and are fundamental rights. We must focus on real problems, conflicts that affect human rights with a vision of the future and not make it a club of friends with left-wing ideas, or only attend to the problems of friendly countries. Human rights issues apply to the entire international community.

From the Human Rights violations in Africa, through the problems of Afghanistan and the cases of Myanmar / Burma.

The Committee also has the major mission of working on the issues of “World Public Governance”, in terms of Human Rights: this agenda can be carried out, with the Intergovernmental Working Groups, such as the Right to Development, Rights of the Child, Education and, one of the most relevant at the moment, that of “Transnational Companies with respect to Human Rights”.

The themes of “Goal 17” (“Peace, Justice and Human Rights”) of the United Nations Development Goals (SDG) are already part of its agenda, among which are human rights and poverty, education, gender equality , the right to water, decent work and economic growth, and adequate action for a healthy climate and environment.

An opportunity for Human Rights, an opportunity for Argentine diplomacy.

