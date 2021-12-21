11-19-2021 Iberia plane. SPAIN EUROPE MADRID IBERIAN ECONOMY



MADRID, 21 (EUROPA PRESS)

Iberia is in the process of increasing its offer of flights to Argentina, scheduling up to 12 weekly frequencies for next March, adapting to the lifting of restrictions and the increase in demand.

Thus, Iberia will add three more flights to its current offer of a daily flight until reaching ten weekly frequencies from the second half of January, which will rise to 12 in March. Iberia has been flying to Buenos Aires since September 22, 1946 and, since then, has maintained an unwavering commitment to the region.

This increase in capacity will also be accompanied by a price campaign with rates ranging from 625 euros round trip. The increase in the operation is intended to favor the flow of travelers and tourism between both sides of the Atlantic, in addition to improving connectivity between Argentina and the more than 90 destinations to which Iberia flies in Europe.