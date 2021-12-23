The Argentine government authorized the extradition of businessman Carlos Ahumada Kurtz to Mexico, where he will be tried for his alleged participation in the crime of “generic fraud.”

The request to Argentina was made by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), at the request of the CDMX Attorney General’s Office.

The Mexican-Argentine has a long-standing arrest warrant issued by a court in Mexico City.

The office investigates his actions in allegedly improper public works contracts awarded within that jurisdiction.

The Argentine court No. 9 of the city of Buenos Aires declared this Wednesday, December 22, that Ahumada’s extradition request is admissible, which is why it has been made available to the government of Mexico. His transfer is imminent.

The extradition process began in June 2020.

Ahumada, in 2019, after being captured in Buenos Aires, said that his detention was due to political reasons, as he was one of those involved in the exposure of the 2004 “video-scandals”, where officials close to the then head of the DF Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when they received money.

The objective, supposedly, was to undermine the image of whoever was aiming to be a candidate for the presidency of Mexico.

On that occasion, Ahumada said that his arrest was “regrettable” and that he was being persecuted for “revenge” and without legal proof.

Video scandals and Carlos Ahumada

At the beginning of 2004, videos were broadcast in which Ahumada, then a partner of Rosario Robles Berlanga, gave bundles of money to René Bejarano, López Obrador’s personal secretary and member of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), where the current head of the Condition.

Ahumada fled Mexico when the videos became known, entered Cuba and after being on the run for 20 days, he was arrested and charged with crimes by Mexican authorities.

He was in jail in Cuba until 2007, when he traveled to Argentina, the country where he was born.

In July 2019, the Mexican Justice reported that it was seeking to extradite Ahumada to learn of his participation in the crimes of extortion, fraud, forgery of public documents and use of apocryphal documents.

Also in 2019, the businessman was arrested in Argentina on suspicion of illicit activities related to $ 100,000 with which he was found. It was investigated if they were part of an illegal action, but the defense of Carlos Ahumada showed that the money was declared, with the exception of 2,850 Argentine pesos, the equivalent at that time to 245 dollars, for which he remains in jail until now.