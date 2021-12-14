Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: what left the most important streamers, video games and esports event in Argentina

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 came to an end: we will tell you everything that was experienced in the most important video game and esports event in Argentina.

Finished the Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: the most important video game, esports and cosplay event in Argentina held its eighth edition in Costa Salguero last weekend, with luxury guests, important electronic sports competitions, music, interviews and video games of all kinds to try from the hand of PlayStation, Xbox and other reputable companies.

35,000 people at the Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 weekend

One of the most important features of this new edition of AGS Flow 2021 was that he returned to the presence, after a totally virtual event that took place on an exclusive platform in AGS 2020. This allowed video game fans to come together again to celebrate the medium and everything that surrounds it, and in total, some 35,000 people attended throughout the weekend of December 10, 11 and 12.

Those who attended the event were able to enjoy the latest video game launches with stands with next-generation PCs and consoles, meet personalities from the world of streaming, cosplay and esports, watch live electronic sports competitions, enjoy panels with interviews, participate in exclusive raffles of the event and listen to music to spend an unforgettable weekend, as we were used to Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 with previous editions.

Among the brands present, the mega stands of HyperX, Flow together with Mexx and Nocturns, Compra Gamer, Logitech, Atajo, Kingston Fury, Trust together with Lenovo and Intel, AMD and Maycam stood out.

Esports: competitions of pure emotion and celebration

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 presented tournaments for the heart attack with IESA at the head of the organization, and video game competitions known as FIFA 22, Age of Empires II Y League of Legends. Rosario’s team WAP he took the award of FIFA 22 in modality 11 v 11, one of the most talked about in the event: he beat Newells Old Boys with an epic tiebreaker. For its part, League of Legends faced Coscu Army with Undead Gaming: the well-known streamer’s team took the victory with a brand new 2-0 on the scoreboard. As soon as Age of Empires II, Iamcapoch he kept the spectators until the last hours of the event with some exciting games that gave him the maximum prize of 50,000 pesos.

Electronic sports were protagonists in AGS Flow 2021, but not only for the competitions, but also for the stands of the most relevant teams in the country: KRU Esports, Isurus Gaming, Leviatan Gaming, Furious Gaming, Malvinas Gaming, Maycam Evolve, Undead BK, 9Z Team, Ualá Pampas, Stone Movistar Y Nocturns Gaming.

Personalities from the world of streaming, cosplay and esports

The event of Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 It is a meeting place for lovers of video games, technology and electronic sports. There stands to play, to listen to music and to watch competitions live, but also to meet personalities from the world of the stream of cosplay and, of course, eSports. Among the most prominent people, we find Coscu, Frankkaster, Markito Navaja, Magui Sunshine, Nazareno Casero, Luchi Quinteros, Nadya Sonika, Momo, Joaco, Pimpeano, Juanito Say, ZZK, K1ng, Sophie Valentine, Brunenger and many more.

