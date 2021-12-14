Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: how was the show of the national esports teams at the event

Argentina Game Show is one of the most important gaming events in the country. We show you how the Argentine esports teams were presented on this occasion. In this note!

Esports are getting stronger every time. That is why in an event as important as the Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, which brings together a large part of the public Gamer of the country, it is increasingly common to see the different teams presenting themselves to show their proposal.

In this note we collect all the stands and actions of the main esports teams in the country.

KRÜ E-Sports

KRÜ, the team of Kun Aguero, is giving a lot to talk about. And it is not for less, because recently one of the four best Valorant teams in the world was established. Visitors were able to watch the semi-final live with the public on the mega stage in the courtyard.

In addition to actions with streamers, gifts and visits, the stand was equipped with a computer area to play Valorant Y Rocket league. Official merchandising of the team was also sold, with the support of the brand Cougar, for the first time.

Isurus gaming

The shark team was also present celebrating its 10 years and in a… unconventional way. The booth had its own “escape room” to play with. The new streamers of the team and two singers who presented the new musical theme of Isurus.

Leviatan Gaming

Leviatan debuted its new branding at a booth full of technology. The team brought six computers to play with, and one PlayStation 5 plus a foosball, music and a giant screen.

As if this were not enough, also an exclusive clothing store for the team and its now iconic “Levianeta” in the outside sector.

Furious Gaming

Furious also brought their computers. This time, so visitors can play against Esports professionals. For example, Jony boy was playing CS GO with those present. They had their pet, the skull of Furious, that… it turned out to be a little different than what they expected, but they took it with great humor.

Of course, you could also buy team merchandise including the action figure (which we were really looking forward to) which was sold out immediately.

Malvinas Gaming

Another team that was present was that of Malvinas Gaming. Their booth was neat and simple, with computers to play games and merchandise for sale. The players and the staff were present during the weekend to greet and meet their fans.

Maycam evolve

The team of Maycam evolve took his streamers to make the stamina. They were at the booth at all times, talking to people. Of course, he also had computers to play with.

A highlight of this booth was their flyers for testing racing games. Specifically, games of SimARG by Maycam, a professional tournament of Simracin sponsored by the brand.

Undead BK

Undead BK, it was from the hand of its main sponsor, Burger King. In addition to the hamburgers from the famous fast food chain, you could buy official team merchandise at the stand. There were also computers to play games and screens to learn more about the team.

9Z

The team of Frankkaster he knows that his leader is his fundamental piece. That is why he was present as a figure for the duration of the event – and therefore, people crowded to see them. They also had a special roulette wheel to win discounts and gifts, and they held several raffles such as t-shirts and mouses of Logitech.

Ualá Pampas

Ualá Pampas shared a stand with the giant Buy Gamer, and there he received his fans to play ping pong and Pinball. In addition, various celebrities such as Guillermo “El Mago” Coria, Morena Beltrán and Ezzequiel.

Stone Movistar

From the hand of its main sponsor, Movistar, the team Stone esports He brought different cell phones to his stand so that visitors could have a mobile gaming experience. In addition, the acclaimed tennis player walked around the stand Diego Schwartzman.

Nocturns Gaming

With raffles and gifts it was presented by the hand of Flow the team Nocturns. With its streamers present, the booth had several computers to play with and also a PlayStation 5.

If you want to know more about how this edition of the largest gaming event in Argentina was like, don’t miss all the CulturaGeek coverage.

