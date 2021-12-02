Argentina Game Show Flow 2021: all streamers, cosplayers and esports players who will attend the event

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 will bring together more than 20 personalities from the world of cosplay, esports and streaming.

Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, the most important esports and video game event in Argentina, will bring 30 personalities from the world of stream, the cosplay and electronic sports, so you can meet them personally in Costa Salguero on December 10, 11 and 12.

Talents at AGS Flow 2021: all the personalities who will attend the event

If this year you will attend the Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, you will have the possibility to meet some of the personalities of the world of gaming, the esports and the cosplay most prominent of today. We tell you who are the talents of AGS Flow 2021, next:

Nadya sonika

Shirahime

Carlyn romero

Ari hergott

Coscu

Frankkaster

Markito Razor

Juliet Allegretti

Magui Sunshine

Homemade Nazareno

Lorraine Miki

Jupeson

Luchi quinteros

Joaco

Momo

Pimpean

The boss

Morocho

Valentina kryp

Layla

Juanito Say

Belula

K1ng

ZZK

Ale graue

Twayko

Eriol Cosplay

Sophie Valentine

Brunenger

Necko

After a virtual event in 2020, Argentina Game Show Flow 2021 It will be held in person at the Costa Salguero Exhibition Center the dates 10, 11 and 12 December. The attendance capacity is 70% with a capacity for almost 6000 people simultaneously within the place (with public rotation) and all the necessary hygiene measures in the context of the pandemic. Days ago, we published and detailed the plan of the event with all the stands that will be available: esports, commercials, food stands, stages and much more.

Tickets are obtained for free through the official app of AGS Flow 2021– You will need to complete a total of 12 challenges to redeem a ticket for the event. We remind you that you have until December 10 to achieve it.

