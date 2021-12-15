Argentina Game Show 2021: Maycam Evolve was present with a remarkable stand full of activities

Maycam Evolve was present at the Argentina Game Show 2021 weekend with a stand with various activities. Find out all the details In this note!

Maycam evolve was one of the 10 professional esports teams that was present at the Argentina Game Show 2021 with a stand in which, not only were there different activities in the 3 days of the event, but also the Pandas streamers, a DJ in the central tower, and the visitors were able to play race simulators with the steering wheels they use. the competitors of SimARG by Maycam.

The space of the organization in the AGS, was with the constant company of personalities such as Matias Cunial, Agustín “Aspicito” Cajal, Zeki Y Cedar, among others. In addition, they had a Panda costume that accompanied the three days of the event. Most of the members of the squad wore a pink shirt that had not been seen before, which is not for sale yet, but Maycam He announced from his twitter that it will soon be available for purchase.

Also, it had computers in which various activities were carried out. On the other hand, on one of the sides of the stand, there were two steering wheels and simracing chairs, which were provided by SimARG by Maycam, one of the most important professional skills in this discipline. In these, the visitors had the possibility of trying first-class peripherals, which are used by the most prominent runners in Argentina and the world.

Do not miss the possibility of trying the simulator of @simARGformula at our stand !! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MJiGKubwVJ – Maycam Evolve (@MaycamEvolve) December 12, 2021

Finally, the stand had peripherals VSG, brand which is an official sponsor of the content creators of the organization. The Argentina Game Show had 10 stands of esports teams, and that of Maycam evolve It was one of what stood out the most, both for its design and for the constant activity of its influencers.

Share it with whoever you want